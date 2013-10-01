World's first wireless 3D mouse released

Today, hardware manufacturer 3Dconnexion has released the world's first ever 3D wireless mouse. Suitable for creatives of all artistic discplines, the SpaceMouse Wireless allows users to smoothly position 3D content or camera views while simultaneously using the standard mouse as a pointing device to select, create and edit. Will this go on to become one of the best mouse models?

“We are excited to introduce SpaceMouse Wireless, the world’s first wireless 3D mouse, said Antonio Pascucci, vice-president of products at 3Dconnexion.

It’s designed to meet the evolving needs of 3D software users

“It’s designed to meet the evolving needs of 3D software users by combining 3Dconnexion’s superior 3D navigation experience with optimized 2.4GHz wireless technology for a real-time connection to digital 3D content and a clutter-free desktop.”

For more information on the SpaceMouse Wireless, visit the 3Dconnexion website.

Liked this? Read these!