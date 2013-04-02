3D tale takes unique approach to character design

We instantly fell in love with this animation. Created by Je Regarde, Melting Prod and InEfecto and directed by Carlos De Carvalho and Aude Danset, its unique stylised approach to character design draws on a hand-made aesthetic that's haunting and evocative.

The story is based around two children: Abel, who lives in the winter and Apolline who lives in the summer. Isolated in their 'natures', they have never met each other - they're not even supposed to meet.

So when Abel crosses the border and discovers Apolline, curiosity is overwhelming. Their encounter soon becomes more complicated than they could imagine. Both of them will have to learn compromise to protect the other. It's all beautifully done, and there's an excellent look behind the scenes of the 3D work in this 'making of' compilation:

Like this? Read these!

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Have you seen an inspiring animation? Let us know in the comments box below!