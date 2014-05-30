Behind the scenes of I, Frankenstein's dramatic VFX

Despite it bombing at the box office, Stuart Beattie's Australian-American fantasy action film I, Frankenstein boasts some seriously impressive visual effects.

Creative communications company Cutting Edge was responsible for over 116 visual effects shots, including digital doubles, matte painting, wire removals and other supporting effects, much of which can be seen in this cool making of video.

All of the 3D VFX work was completed in Houdini using Mantra for rendering, with Maya, ZBrush and 3dcoat for modelling work. The final compositing stage was handled in Nuke.

However questionable the film's plot may be, there's no denying the 3D and visual effects work are anything short of brilliant.