Create a bizarre baby sculpture in ZBrush

How-to
By published

Character artist Oliver Schümann brings a creepy bust to life in ZBrush, plus Substance 3D Painter, RizomUV, KeyShot and Photoshop

Oliver Schümann ZBrush bizarre baby tutorial
(Image credit: Oliver Schümann)

As artists, we have the fantastic ability to create everything that we can imagine from thin air. Thanks to modern tools such as ZBrush, it’s even more fun to sculpt bizarre monsters and creatures. Bringing our artworks to life with stunning textures and photoreal lighting is the cherry on top of the creepy cake. During this tutorial, I’ll show you a simple but effective workflow to jump-start your own sinister sculpting.

If you like this workshop then read more ZBrush tutorials on Creative Bloq, and explore other apps in the guide to the best 3D modelling software. Read up on the best laptops for 3D modelling, too. If tablets are your thing, then remember Maxon also has ZBrush for iPad and Creative Bloq has a beginner tutorial, 'ZBrush for iPad: 10 beginner tips to get you started' that's worth a read.

