Satanic chair causes carnage in breathtaking 3D ad

Creativity and a good sense of humour are among the last things that spring to mind when thinking of insurance companies. So we were excited, not to mention pleasantly surprised, to learn that this brilliant new 3D spot was created to promote New Zealand-based insurance company NZI.

Produced by creative agency Assembly, the 60-second ad features a satanic chair that sets off a series of unfortunate events to the various people who are unfortunate enough to sit in it, finishing with the tagline: "Bad's not going anywhere. Neither are we".

This fully CG spot is nothing short of brilliant, totally showcasing the Assembly team's incredible range of artistic skills. An original, funny concept, executed perfectly.

