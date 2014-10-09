Download a free character rig from Sony Pictures

Download your free rig today!

Halloween's approaching fast, and Sony Pictures Animation has a special treat to get animators in a spooky mood. For the first time, an actual character rig from a major animated feature film is being made available for download to all.

Sony is giving artists, students and animation wannabes the chance to animate a zombie straight out of the movie Hotel Transylvania in a traditional walk or run cycle, squash and stretch, or anything else they are inspired by. You can download the character rig here.

This download includes links to the rig, a test version of Maya and a video demo. There's also a submission form to share YouTube creations from that week and have a chance to be featured on Sony Pictures Animation's YouTube channel.

