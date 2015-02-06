Eye-catching 3D characters are both weird and wonderful

3D art and design is tricky to get right; after all the attention to detail, the meticulous method can be tedious enough to drive some of you crazy. However, there are some who stick at it and boy, are we glad they did. One such artist is the Mexican based El Grand Chamaco.

Creating work for big name clients such as Nike, as well as personal projects, the artist certainly has a knack when it comes to producing the kind of 3D characters that will catch your eye. Opening up his own school of illustration back in 2007, it's clear to see why he's such a hit with his students.

Combining the cute with the weird, we've picked out a few of our favourite characters from his previous collections. You'll fall in love with the colour and overall execution, with El Grand Chamco's style imperative to their success.

