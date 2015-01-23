Get free ZBrush models, brushes and training

Issue 192 of 3D World is on sale next week, and it's packed full of tips, tutorials and insights for 3D artists.

Learn all about character modelling workflow, following the easy steps by cover artist Raul Taveres to create a unique fantasy character. Plus you'll also be able to download his 11 hour training video, Zbrush model, custom brushes and more to master the key techniques.

Also this issue, learn the digital matte painting techniques of video game giant Blizzard, simulate realistic lava in RealFlow, texture a robot for video games and learn to detail a character in Maya.

This free book comes with the issue

All tutorials come with video training and scene files to set up and learn the key techniques. Plus, in issue 192 you’ll get a free copy of Sam's Teach Yourself Maya in 24 Hours by Pearson Books. This free 490-page training books comes with video, models and scene files to get started in Maya, today.

Issue 192 of 3D World is on sale on Wednesday, and is your starting point to mastering the key techniques of ZBrush, Maya, Modo and more. Don't miss it!

Inside 3D World issue 192...

Learn 3D printing

Master complex modelling in Modo and ZBrush. Plus, get our artist’s dinosaur bobble-head model for free!

10 principles of photoreal rendering

Discover the best practical and theoretical tips to creating amazing photoreal renders, with Maxwell artist Niklos Nickolopoulos.

Artist Q&A

The magazine’s team of pro artists answer the burning questions of readers, including advice for ZBrush, Unity and Mavelous Designer.

Model a fantasy character

Learn the key techniques to model a unique ZBrush character, includes 11 hours of video training, the final ZBrush model, custom brushes and more!

Texture a video game robot

Game artist Nicolas Garilhe explains how to texture a character for video games using new real-time software Substance Painter.

And there's much more besides...