How to move from 2D illustration to 3D modelling - this artist did and so can you

Features
By
published

Digital artist Maciek Łazowski learned Blender in a year.

More and more artists are finding 3D art and modelling less daunting in 2025, and this is the year to make the leap and try that extra dimension. An illustrator who's already transferred his 2D digital art skills to 3D using Blender is Maciek Łazowski, who began experimenting with modelling software a year ago. 12 months on he's in love with both approaches, and found more clients and greater creative output.

Below you can read why and how Maciek moved from 2D to 3D, how he tried the best 3D modelling software, and why it's not as complex as you may fear, particularly with new browser-based 3D apps like Womp.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.