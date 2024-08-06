How to quickly sculpt realistic 3D horns for a creature on iPad

Advice
By
published

Speed-sculpting advice.

How to quickly sculpt realistic 3D horns for a creature in on iPad
(Image credit: Future)

If you’re doing creature and character designs, at some stage you’re going to be asked to create horns. It’s not just dragons that need them; you might need to design a Viking helmet, aliens, real-world animals from a narwhal to a bull, and of course there’s always those pesky unicorns! And until ZBrush for iPad releases, the excellent Nomad Sculpt is a god app to use on iPad for 3D sculpting. (Don't have an iPad, read our iPad generations guide.)

Even if you’re a 2D concept artist, it helps if you can make the complex shapes in 3D for use as references in your work. It can be difficult to get perspective correct on creatures with complex horns, so being able to build them correctly, angle the models for your required point of view and then use that as reference is great. It even helps establish the correct lighting in your scene, as you can add and position lights in a way that you can then paint accurately.

Glen Southern
Glen Southern

Glen runs SouthernGFX, a small Cheshire-based studio specialising in character and creature design, which creates assets for TV and film. Clients include SKY, Wacom and Oculus Medium and the studio has an impressive project list that features 3D models for Game of Thrones' house sigils. He's been using and training ZBrush for over 15 years and is a Wacom Ambassador for the UK and Ireland. 

