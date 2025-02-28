“I tried to tell a story with this model”: how this freelance illustrator developed and modelled an original character in ZBrush

Features
By
published

3D art of the week: Nicoly Boaventura

Nicoly Boaventura 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Nicoly Boaventura)

Nicoly Boaventura is a freelance illustrator and 3D artist from São Paulo, Brazil. Her piece ‘Alyssa’ is an original character she’s created, which she hopes to develop into a webcomic as well as making more 3D renders of her. Nicoly used ZBrush for the modelling and Blender for the final renders.

If you're inspired by Nicoly’s artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

