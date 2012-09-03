Live from Reasons to be Creative...

The Reasons to be Creative event has kicked off at The Dome in Brighton, with speaking sessions that includes the likes of Sara Blake, Chuck Anderson, Brosmind, Lernert & Sander, Yves Peters and many more. Previously called Flash on the Beach, the event began attracting speakers well beyond ActionScript coding - designers, illustrators, experimental video artists, creative coaches and even songwriters were on the bill.

Hence it's now pitching a much broader remit and this was reflected in this morning's keynote speech of leading technologist Prof Kevin Warwick of the University of Reading. He's done cutting edge experiments in cybernetics and robotics using his own body as a test subject, and has had numerous implants. Don't worry, it wasn't a technical talk. Warwick's ideas stoked the imagination of the audience as he talked about how robots might form intelligence, form personalities, and perhaps even learn to be creative themselves.

Professor Keith Warwick stands in front of an image of one of the cyber implants in his body.

The professor has even communicated with his wife nervous to nervous system via implants they both had in the nerves in their arms, and controlled a robotic arm in Reading from a lab in New York. Next, his aim is to explore direct brain to brain communication. "Evolution has made it so that our brains and bodies are in the same place at the moment - it doesn't need to be that way in the future," said Warwick.

John Davey introduces Reasons to be Creative.

The show's energetic organiser opened proceedings following an intro video production by Barcelona outfit Vasava. Later today Memo Akten, Dan Mall and Mark Boulton will all be talking about various creative projects. While here at the event, we'll be hooking up with Boulton, as well as designer Mike Kus. In fact, you'll be able to see our interview with Mike Kus live from the Influxis lounge at 12:45pm today.

Watch for more from Reasons to be Creative in upcoming issues of Computer Arts. The event continues until Wednesday 5 September.