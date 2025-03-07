How this concept artist created a Star Wars-inspired 3D render using Blender

Pedro Blanco is a concept artist working out of London, UK. ‘Travesia’ is a personal piece he made to hone his character design and narrative skills. Pedro used Blender for modelling and renders, with an assist from Photoshop.

(Image credit: Pedro Blanco)

Pedro says:

I always like to create these interesting shapes to make my artwork more attractive to the viewer. One of my goals while working on this piece, ‘Travesía’, was to play with compositions and find a good visual language to help with the storytelling.

In this case, the vehicle has this unusual shape: essentially it’s a single wheel. For me, this is the key shape in the images and composition, so everything should work in accordance to it. Once you have this clear, it’s easy to work on creating a good visual language.

For the general mood, I wanted to work on something desert-like, crossing through it alone on this bike. I was heavily inspired by the Star Wars universe, and other sci-fi stories that come to mind when I play video games or watch movies in my spare time. It’s so important to have some references in your memory so your imagination is ready. You never know when the internet will stop working!

(Image credit: Pedro Blanco)

Model and render of an alternative view (Image credit: Pedro Blanco)

My process when I start to work is simple. I usually make some sketches of what I want, or sometimes start directly in 3D to create a few characters or designs. I never like to keep the 3D look, so when I get a good render I’ll move over to Photoshop to continue painting or refining other areas.

I like to give my artwork personal touches, often by using brushstrokes or some texturing. This will bring any design you make from 3D or otherwise to life.

Check out Pedro‘s ArtStation.

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.