How this concept artist created a Star Wars-inspired 3D render using Blender

Features
By
published

3D art of the week: Pedro Blanco

Pedro Blanco 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Pedro Blanco)

Pedro Blanco is a concept artist working out of London, UK. ‘Travesia’ is a personal piece he made to hone his character design and narrative skills. Pedro used Blender for modelling and renders, with an assist from Photoshop.

Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

