Pizza Hut has created a genius 3D printable pizza warmer that works using your console

You had me at pizza.

Pizza Hut PIZZAWRMR
(Image credit: Pizza Hut)

It's a great day to own one of the best 3D printers, since Pizza Hut Canada has just released a free downloadable model file for 3D printing your own PIZZAWRMR, a cleverly designed contraption that can keep your pizza warm using heat from your gaming console. Genius, right?

As a big fan of Pizza Hut (especially the cheesy bite crusts), plus 3D printing, and gaming – usually all at the same time – I have never been so excited to print something before. The new PIZZAWRMR from Pizza Hut is seemingly best used with a PlayStation 5 console, given the square-shaped white pizza box design of the model, which is apparently inspired by the restaurant's red roof and seamlessly opens laptop-style for easy slice access.

Pizza Hut PIZZAWRMR
(Image credit: Pizza Hut )

