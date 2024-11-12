Pizza Hut has created a genius 3D printable pizza warmer that works using your console

It's a great day to own one of the best 3D printers, since Pizza Hut Canada has just released a free downloadable model file for 3D printing your own PIZZAWRMR, a cleverly designed contraption that can keep your pizza warm using heat from your gaming console. Genius, right?

As a big fan of Pizza Hut (especially the cheesy bite crusts), plus 3D printing, and gaming – usually all at the same time – I have never been so excited to print something before. The new PIZZAWRMR from Pizza Hut is seemingly best used with a PlayStation 5 console, given the square-shaped white pizza box design of the model, which is apparently inspired by the restaurant's red roof and seamlessly opens laptop-style for easy slice access.

Pizza Hut won't be officially selling the PIZZAWRMR, but it's a very cool (yet slightly bizarre) design concept that is not only free to access and print, but is guaranteed to be a game-changer for pizza lovers everywhere. I know exactly what I'll be printing with my Anycubic Kobra 2 printer when I get home from the office.

PizzaHut PizzaWarmer OLV 30s - YouTube Watch On

The PIZZAWRMR can be printed in separate parts, and once downloaded, you'll have access to multiple STL files for the body, left stand, right stand, lid and manifold. It's hard to say exactly how long it will take to print and assemble the complete product, but according to our sister site Tom's Hardware, you'll need to ensure that your 3D printer has a build volume of at least 15 x 15 inches to accommodate the PIZZAWRMR.

In the worst-case scenario, you should still be able to cut the individual models up into smaller chunks for printing using your slicer software of choice. Pizza Hut Canada says that you're also responsible for ensuring that any materials used for printing the PIZZAWRMR are food-safe. The recommended material is PLA plastic.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Pizza Hut ) (Image credit: Pizza Hut ) (Image credit: Pizza Hut ) (Image credit: Pizza Hut ) (Image credit: Pizza Hut )

While the design of the PIZZAWRMR is intended for PlayStation 5 consoles, and the included PDF with the downloaded files states that it 'has been designed to easily attach to the back ventilation of the PS5 Slim Console and rest on top of it', I guess there's no real reason why you couldn't potentially use an older Xbox One model for heating your pizza slices instead, and print it in a sleek black colour to match your gaming console.

If this groundbreaking Pizza Hut invention has you intrigued by the idea of owning a 3D printer, then I suggest you take a look at our roundup of 3D printer Black Friday deals. We also have a clever deals widget below, showcasing the best prices on 3D printers in your region. Thank me later.