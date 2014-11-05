Pro texture painting tips in the new 3D World

The latest issue of 3D World is on sale now

Creating photoreal renders is a great skill to have, but in issue 189 of 3D World magazine, on sale now, Amir Erfani argues you should aim for more. In his tutorial, Amir shares his process for giving a standard car render a new, dramatic look.

Other tutorials this issue include how to blend Zbrush models and photography, making surreal renders in Arnold, and an imaginative approach to modelling an Egyptian pyramid.

Plus! The issue also contains pro texture painting tips, a look behind the VFX of Star Wars and a glimpse behind the scenes of stop-motion powerhouse Laika and how they produced thousands of face parts for The Boxtrolls.

Tutorials this issue include:

How to create photoreal vehicle renders with artistic impact

Blend CG and photos: Learn to integrate CG and photography for unreal scenes

Xgeb and Arnold Renders: Realise a surreal fantasy scene using XGen and Arnold

Learn fluid simulation: Create realistic streaming fluids in RealFlow and 3ds Max

Video game environment: Part 3 of the series looks at using assets and materials

Model a detailed scene: Create a complex environment using Modo 801

Features this issue include:

The technology of Star Wars

Titanic textures: Tips on using the Substance Suite

A thousand faces: The Boxtrolls: Laika’s 3D print

The rise of CG in broadcast sports

Explore the awarding-winning Natalis

Reviews this issue include: