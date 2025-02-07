Should game devs be worried about the cancellation of FM25?

The announcement has added to fears of a video games crash.

There's been quite a lot of gloomy speculation about a potential video game crash coming. After heavy layoffs over the past two years, the cancellation of big budget titles continues to add fuel to the idea that the numbers aren't adding up.

We saw several disappointments last year. Sony's Concord was the biggest flop, while Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws failed to ignite and the company delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows and disbanded its Prince of Persia team. Now Sega and Sports Interactive have scrapped Football Manager 25 (FM25), which has inevitably added to the sense of malaise.

