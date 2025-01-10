The creator of Trek to Yomi's new VR game is an "extremely indie project" that celebrates of 80s kung fu cinema and 90s arcades

How film VFX know-how and classic game design combine for Path of Fury.

Path of Fury; making a kung fu VR game
(Image credit: Leonard Menchiari)

Path of Fury: Episode I - Tetsuo’s Tower features film VFX tech, the stunt team behind Gladiator 2 and No Time To Die combined with developer Leonard Menchiari's passion for 1980s martial arts movies and Sega games - it's kind of wacky, but also very classy.

Leonard Menchiari's previous game, as a member of Flying Wild Hog, Trek to Yomi, was a to classic Japanese samurai cinema, particularly the films of Akira Kurosawa, and celebrated black and white cinematography.

