Viewfinder's Sophie Knowles reflects on her BAFTA Breakthrough, joking how it's "weird" to be associated with Tom Holland and Florence Pugh

News
By
published

The indie game's lead artist puts things in perspective.

Sad Owl Studios’ ingenious, mind-bending puzzle game Viewfinder won best British game and best new IP at the BAFTA Awards earlier in 2024, and now the studio’s lead artist, Sophie Knowles, has just been selected as a BAFTA Breakthrough. “It's been a pretty good year for me!” she laughs.

Made in Unity and released in PlayStation 5 and Steam Viewfinder is one of the year's best indie games. This unique puzzle game that plays with 3D space and 2D art, in which players can alter the game's would through photography.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Lewis Packwood
Lewis Packwood
Video games journalist

Lewis Packwood has been writing about video games professionally since 2013, and his work has appeared in The Guardian, Retro Gamer, EDGE, Eurogamer, Wireframe, Rock Paper Shotgun, Kotaku, PC Gamer and Time Extension, among others. He is also the author of Curious Video Game Machines: A Compendium of Rare and Unusual Consoles, Computers and Coin-Ops (White Owl, 2023).

Related articles