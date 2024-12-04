“We knew it would be special”: how design team Fluid created art and ad campaigns for two decades of Final Fantasy

This decades-long partnership with Square Enix helped create a video gaming icon.

Even with the year not quite over, I can say that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is my Game of the Year for 2024. A thrilling, modernising update to an all-time classic, it brings characters that are hugely important to me into thrilling, vivid life. It takes everything that was great about the first chapter, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and builds on it to create something sublime.

For many gamers, FFVII Rebirth feels like the continuation of a journey that began in 1997 with Final Fantasy VII, regarded as one of the best video games of the 90s, and that’s also been the case for many of the creatives behind the scenes. Design agency Fluid, based in Birmingham in the UK and known recently for its work on Deathsprint 66, designed pack art for the original game on its release for the Playstation in 1997, and this began a decades-long partnership between them and Square Enix, which continues to this day.

Jon Stapley
