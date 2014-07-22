You'll love these quirky rendered illustrations of everyday objects

The 3D icon designs take everyday items to a new level

Isometric shapes are proving hugely popular at the moment, with many designers looking to create a 3D isometric effect to inspire their creativity. Gorgeous isometric animations and isometric vector art has been produced and these 3D icon designs from Bulgarian designer Zhivko Terziivanov are as fun and silly as they can get.

Featuring spray cans, teeth and cameras like you've never seen them before, the icons are an absolute delight. "We were on a holiday and we bought fries to eat on the way to the hotel, and we are so hung up on them that we forgot to take pictures," explains Terziivanov of the inspiration behind the camera offering.

Packed full of colour and perfected with clever shadowing and gorgeous backgrounds, it's a series to make you smile. Be sure you take a look at his website to see even more icon designs. For now, take a look at some of our favourites.

What do you make of these rendered images? Let us know in the comments box below!