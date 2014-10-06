Adobe releases 20 big updates to Creative Cloud

So here we go again. It's only a short time since Adobe unveiled its last big update to Creative Cloud, which it called Creative Cloud 2014, back in July. Now today, we've got another 'milestone release' being launched at Adobe's own creativity conference, MAX 2014. This new release of Adobe's subscription-based software includes feature updates to 13 CC desktop tools plus a whole new toolset of integrated mobile apps.

There's also an all-new Creative Profile which Adobe says will help make CC desktop tools and mobile apps play better together. And Adobe is today launching a public beta of its Creative SDK that enables the delivery of mobile apps that connect to Creative Cloud, kick-starting a new era of third party app innovation for creative developers.

Here are the main highlights of today's Creative Cloud update:

Photoshop Sketch lets creatives draw with new built-in expressive brushes and enables an integrated workflow with Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC.

Updates to Photoshop Mix extend precise mobile compositing capabilities and now includes enhanced integration with Photoshop CC, as well as a new iPhone version.

A new Lightroom Mobile app builds on integrated desktop and mobile workflows and includes features to allow clients, friends or family to select favorites and leave comments for photos shared online; and GPS information from iPhone photos now syncs with Lightroom desktop.

Adobe Brush CC

Adobe Brush CC lets designers craft unique brushes, on iPad or iPhone, to use in Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC or Adobe Illustrator Sketch. Read more on Adobe Brush CC here.

Illustrator Draw (formerly Adobe Ideas) gives users access to their favourite vector drawing tools and features in a modern, streamlined interface, with high-fidelity integration with Illustrator CC and enhanced support for Adobe Ink and Slide.

Illustrator Line, a precision drawing app, provides new features for perfectly distributing shapes as you draw, plus the ability to send sketches to Illustrator CC, where you have full access to their original vector paths for editing.

The new Adobe Premiere Clip app transforms your video shots on iPhone or iPad into edited videos that are simple to share. You can then send your compositions to Adobe Premiere Pro CC for advanced editing and finishing.

Adobe Shape CC

Adobe Shape CC - a new way to capture and create shapes on iPhone or iPad and convert it into vector art that can be used in Illustrator CC and Adobe Illustrator Line via Creative Cloud Libraries. Read more on Adobe Shape CC here.

Adobe Color CC (formerly Adobe Kuler) allows creatives to capture colours and save them as themes that are immediately available in other Adobe applications, including Illustrator CC and Photoshop CC.

Creative Cloud Market is a collection of curated content for Creative Cloud members, including user interfaces, patterns, icons, brushes and vector shapes, to speed through desktop and mobile projects.

Creative Cloud Libraries is an asset management service that lets creatives easily access and create with colours, brushes, text styles, and vector images through CC desktop, mobile apps and services. Creative Cloud Libraries connects desktop tools like Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC to each other, and to companion mobile apps.

Creative Cloud Extract

Creative Cloud Extract is a cloud-based service that reinvents the Photoshop CC comp-to-code workflow for web designers and developers, letting them share and unlock vital design information from a PSD file (such as colors, fonts and CSS) to use when coding mobile and desktop designs. Read more on Creative Cloud Extract here.

Creative Talent Search connects creatives across the globe with job opportunities from top brands and companies. Read more about Creative Talent Search here.

Other new features for the desktop tools include:

Touch support on Windows 8 devices for key design applications

New 3D print features and enhanced Mercury Graphics Engine performance for Photoshop CC

A new Curvature tool in Illustrator CC

Interactive EPUB support in InDesign CC

SVG and Synchronized Text support in Muse CC

GPU-optimized playback for viewing high resolution 4K and UltraHD footage in Premiere Pro CC

HiDPI and new 3D support in After Effects CC.

Today’s updates to Creative Cloud are expected to be available to Creative Cloud members by the end of the day as part of their membership at no additional cost. The new and updated mobile apps are free to everyone.

The keynote speech at Max 2014, which begins at 5.30pm BST, will be live streamed here: www.adobe.com/go/maxkeynote while more information will be available later today at: http://www.adobe.com/creativecloud/catalog/mobile.html.