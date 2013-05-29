Adobe Creative Day to be broadcast live

We have 10 tickets up for grabs - but you'll have to be quick...

It's one of the biggest events in the design calendar - and you can catch every minute of it, live and online!

Adobe is holding 14 Creative Days across Europe as part of its 'Create Now World Tour', featuring talks from some of the design industry’s leading figures. The London event takes place on Tuesday (June 4) and it will be broadcast online at www.adobecreativedays.com/uk.

Please note: our earlier offer of 10 free tickets to Creative Bloq readers has now closed, and Adobe has contacted the lucky winners.

Demos and debates

Speakers will include a mix of design industry leaders and Adobe's own global evangelists, and the day will be packed with lively debates, exclusive demonstrations and inspirational case studies.

"Creative Day will be a fantastic chance for creatives to hear from luminaries and and learn about the very latest in Creative Cloud," says Liz Wilkins, senior marketing manager for digital media at Adobe.

Be sure to watch the live stream on June 4 from 9.45am-4.45pm UK time at www.adobecreativedays.com/uk, as well as following the conversation on Twitter via the #CreativeDays hashtag. And if you're lucky enough to be attending the event in person, we'll see you there!