Adobe Ink and Slide now on sale in Europe

We first told you about Adobe's foray into hardware with a digital pen, Adobe Ink, and digital ruler, Adobe Slide, back in June. But this intriguing move was only of academic interest to many of you, because the launch was USA-only. Now, finally, Ink and Slide are available in Europe.

Are they worth buying?

Adobe's digital pen and ruler aim to help with controlled, precision drawing on iPad

The main USP of these two tools is that they connect with the Creative Cloud via mobile devices. Specifically, they integrate with Adobe mobile apps Illustrator Line, Illustrator Draw, Photoshop Sketch and Adobe Brush CC.

The pen, Adobe Ink is a three-sided hydro-formed aluminum stylus for iPad running iOS7. Built using Adonit's Pixelpoinr technology, the fine-tipped, pressure sensitive pen is lightweight and balanced for controlled drawing on digital tablets.

The ruler, Adobe Slide, is sold as a companion to Ink, and again requires for iPad running iOS7. A step back to the traditional drafting tools used in the pre-computer era, Slide helps with precision sketching, including straight lines, perfect circles, and balanced shapes.

For more details, check out this hands-on review from our sister site Gizmodo UK.

How to buy

Adobe Ink and Slide are now available to buy at Adobe.com/uk, plus Adobe's partner Adonit is also selling the devices in Spain, Italy, Sweden, Dubai, Denmark, Poland, The Netherlands and Portugal; for details visit adonit.net/contact/