Sagmeister & Walsh go head-to-head in Adobe logo challenge

Known for their inventive and experimental approach to design, New York based agency Sagmeister & Walsh have gone all gameshow on us. By creating a series of short films, the new project sees Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh go head-to-head in a number of different design challenges.

Judged by big design names Stefan Bucher, Jessica Hische, Joshua Davis and Noreen Morioka, the first challenge asks Sagmeister and Walsh to redesign the Adobe logo using materials chosen from a spinning wheel - with the added implication of tying them together.

Given only 10 minutes to complete their task, the pair go head-to-head with their creative talents. Simply titled 'Challenge One', the next episode will air tomorrow. With both currently tied in scores, who will win the series?

See tomorrow's episode on the Sagmeister & Walsh Vimeo page.

