Top new features in After Effects and Premiere Pro

Adobe has announced new features coming to the Creative Cloud for users of After Effects, Premiere Pro and other video tools, including support for UltraHD (UHD), colour improvements, and new touch workflows.

The company has been demoing the new capabilities this week at Europe's largest professional broadcast show, IBC 2015 in Amsterdam. Highlights include:

Introduction of a new touch environment, with After Effects CC Premiere Pro CC and Character Animator now optimised for Microsoft Surface Pro, Windows 8 tablets and Apple track pad devices

Improved colour fidelity and colour adjustments in After Effects CC

Native format support for editing 4K-to-8K footage in Premiere Pro CC

Colour advancements, including support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) workflows, in Premiere Pro CC

Adobe Anywhere, a workflow platform for enterprise teams to collaborate, adds the ability to be deployed as either a multi-location streaming solution or a single-location collaboration-only version.

You can see a full breakdown of all the new features in After Effects here and the new features in Premiere Pro here.

