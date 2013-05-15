Clever ad for Getty Images tugs at the heart strings

Image libraries, eh? Yes, of course they're a necessary tool in every designer's workflow, but most of us wouldn't say we form an emotional attachment to a particular service.

A campaign for Getty Images created by AlmapBBDO, however, is out to change all that. In a commercial they created last year, entitled 'From Love to Bingo' they ran 873 stock images together in a way to tell the story of a couple falling in love and making a life together. Now the latest ad, shown above, takes the idea and develops it further, this time using Getty's stock video footage.

It's all very slickly executed but that doesn't detract from the touching nature of the story, about a couple's life apart and together. Who'd have thought we'd ever have felt sentimental about a stock video service?

Have you seen an inspiring TV commercial? Tell us about it in the comments!