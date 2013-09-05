Computer Arts Collection: Advertising edition out now!

Want to read intelligent, in-depth articles about design, get insight from leading creatives and go behind-the-scenes of real-world design projects? Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of 200-page issues, available in both print and digital formats, dealing with the six core topics of graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Part six of volume two, focusing on advertising, has just been released and is available to buy now in both print and digital formats.

Highlights include:

Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the world-renowned creative agency, the team behind iconic campaigns for the likes of Audi, Axe and Levi’s, shares the creative process behind an innovative new project for British Airways. BBH has also recorded exclusive video diaries chronicling the entire process.

An unmissable 20-page trend report looking at the latest movements to shape the advertising industry, produced exclusively by leading forecasting agency FranklinTill.

A look at the best advertising campaigns from the past 12 months, including McCann Melbourne’s record-breaking Dumb Ways to Die.

We interview David Droga, the Aussie ad man living and working in New York with his firm Droga5.

Cake’s Thiago Maia shows us around his home city of Sao Paulo – a city where advertising is banned.

You can buy the print version here, while the digital edition is available on the Apple Newsstand (US edition or UK edition) or Zinio (international).

