Explosive design for BBC Asian Network

KentLyons has designed a vivid, uplifting identity and creative campaign for the BBC Asian Network's Summer of Music. The project takes inspiration from Holi, the Hindu festival during which participants throw coloured powder at each other.

The London-based agency created the logo, bespoke typeface, photography and video – which will run across outdoor and social media, particularly in the London and Manchester areas.

The campaign centres around "vibrantly coloured powders and spices exploding to life on a pounding bass speaker," with KentLyons aiming fuse the elements of summer, music and British Asian culture.

See more from KentLyons at kentlyons.com, and the full spot below: