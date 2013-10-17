How Bossa put on a smile for Coke

What's Put On A Smile about?

It's the first interactive 'wearable' movie created for Coke - in collaboration with Ogilvy and Psyop - as a way to thank the brand's fans and partners. The idea was to create an animated film and print it on T-shirts that would be shipped off all over the globe to fans with a personalised thank-you note. The fans were simply asked to put on the T-shirt, take a picture and claim their frame in a collective effort to complete the animation.

What did it involve?

The project involved many different parts, from character design and animation, to printing 600 T-shirts, to prototyping and development. One of the highlights and most innovative features is the augmented reality image capture, created to check the quality of the photos and to make sure each of the frames was aligned with the rest of the sequence.

Who did you work with?

Ogilvy was the agency on this project, and at Bossa we worked in collaboration with Psyop to create the animation. Then we also had HenryBoy and Found Objects on board to create the music and sound design.

What skills did all the different partners bring to the table?

Everybody played an important role. Bossa brought in the technology and design expertise to create the mechanic and interface of the site. Psyop designed the characters and directed the animation, while working closely with Bossa to test how the animation would work on T-shirts.

Who actually project managed the creative process itself?

The project management was led by the Ogilvy team, but Bossa was the lead production company as the project relied so heavily on technology and interactivity.

Words: Tom Dennis

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 217.

