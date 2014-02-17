Oreo's magical animated billboards take over New York

One of America's favourite cookies, Oreo celebrated its 100th birthday with 'Wonderfilled', an inspiring billboard advertising campaign.

The Martin Agency were tasked with creating a series of inspiring animations. They then teamed up with Brand New School to take over the largest advertising space in the United States – Times Square.

"It’s an amazing venue that allows the work shine in a dynamic space that naturally fills people with wonder," creative director of Magnus Hierta enthuses. "This piece also takes advantage of the Times Square space by creating a visual tapestry of sharing that spreads across the screens and leaps from building to building. When the array of screens are linked visually, it opens up the world of storytelling allowing for a truly contextual idea to develop."

"You have to jump at the chance to have your work displayed in an environment like Times Square at the busiest time of year," Jonathan Notaro of Brand New School adds. "Everyone loves the work The Martin Agency has been doing for Oreo, so we're thrilled they came to us with the project."

See more inspiring work over on The Martin Agency's website.

