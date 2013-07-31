Traditional Russian art forms illustrated in new vodka campaign

Bristol-based freelance illustrator and graphic designer Mitchell Nelson is the man behind this gorgeous illustrative campaign for Russian Standard Vodka.

Nelson comments on Behance: "The main theme behind this campaign was to show Russian Standard Vodka as a work of art. For generations, vodka has been seen as Russia's national alcoholic drink because of its strong historical and traditional roots.

Russian art forms

"With this reasoning in mind I decided the best way to show these themes was to illustrate other traditional art forms of Russia, making a comparison between them and showing how Russian Standard Vodka also lives up to Russian traditions."

Nelson's illustrative skills are enviable, his handdrawn elements showcasing meticulous, intricate detail. The focus on the country's culture and the inclusion of the bear and eagle captures the essence of the brand perfectly.

