This Illustrator Pen tool trick will change your design life

By Graphic design  

This clever Pen tool technique will help you create vectors from hand lettering with ease.

Hand letterers! Do you find the process of digitising your curvaceous creations a time-consuming affair? Don't you wish there was a quicker way to make a handwriting font from your hand-drawn letters? Help is at hand.

In a post on Astute Graphics' blog, designer Will Paterson explains an amazing trick that could carve huge chunks of time from your Illustrator workflow. The video is part of Astute Graphics' #10MinSkills series, which aims to teach you a specific Illustrator skill in just 10 minutes (obvs).

Watch the video above to learn the Pen tool technique, and head to the blog post to find out more.

