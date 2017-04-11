This Illustrator Pen tool trick will change your design life

Hand letterers! Do you find the process of digitising your curvaceous creations a time-consuming affair? Don't you wish there was a quicker way to make a handwriting font from your hand-drawn letters? Help is at hand.

In a post on Astute Graphics' blog, designer Will Paterson explains an amazing trick that could carve huge chunks of time from your Illustrator workflow. The video is part of Astute Graphics' #10MinSkills series, which aims to teach you a specific Illustrator skill in just 10 minutes (obvs).

Watch the video above to learn the Pen tool technique, and head to the blog post to find out more.

