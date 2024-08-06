Controversial Nvidia AI leak prompts calls for new laws

The company allegedly scraped a "lifetime of content" from YouTube, Netflix and more.

Generative AI has been plagued by controversy over the last few years, with questions around copyright and ethics surrounding every model from Adobe Firefly to ChatGPT. And perhaps the most contentious issue is the unauthorised scraping of data in order to train AI. 

A new leak suggests that Nvidia has flagrantly scraped data from YouTube videos and more, with internal Slack and email conversations showing concerned employees being assured that the practice had clearance from the "highest levels" of the company. For more AI content, take a look at our coverage from Creative Bloq's first ever AI week

Daniel John
