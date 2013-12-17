Shutterstock announces new Android app

The app makes it even easier to browse on the go

When searching for that perfect photograph, illustration or vector, Shutterstock is usually the first port of call for any designer. Launching their award-winning iOS app a few months ago proved so popular that Android users will be pleased to know that they’ve today, launched their first Android app.

"Given the growing percentage of mobile traffic and the reach of Android devices worldwide, Shutterstock’s Android app is another way we're simplifying image search for our customers," said VP of International, Gerd Mittmann.

It'll now be even easier to search and discover beautiful imagery - allowing you to browse Shutterstock's expansive library in brainstorming sessions, out of the office or on the go. Search by keyword, see unique content curated by Shutterstock editors and curate and share image lightboxes. It's a picture perfect app!

