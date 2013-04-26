Pssst! Cool client animation released anonymously

Artists creating work they're proud of but will never see the light of day due to client wishes appears to be an ongoing issue in the design community. However, despite not being able to say who it's for or what it's about, design duo Sebas & Clim recently posted this brilliant 'Can't Say Title' animation after deciding it was too good to go unseen.

The pair comment: "The Can't Say Title video is a good example of how to show a project on your portfolio without compromising the confidentiality agreed previously with the client. The project is about something so secret that we couldn't reveal anything. But we loved the final animation so talked carefully with the agency about showing it.

"We have a great relationship with them, so we proposed posting another edit with no voice over, no brands, no texts… cutting off everything that could compromise the agency with the client. Obviously we pushed for this because we believed it was worthy. The result? Perhaps no-one is going to understand the concept of the project (which should always be the most important aspect) but at least they can see our expertise and our skills as directors."

Contracts and communication

"Normally, clients come to us because they have seen some of our work. It's so important for us to be able to show projects we're proud of so this is always something we discuss when we start something new. It's vital the client agrees to us being able to showcase our work and we make sure they understand why we want it that way.

"It's all about communication and a good relationship between ourselves and the agency or final client. In a case where the clients don't allow us to show anything, we increase the budget notedly as we see our animations as opportunities to get viewers attention and, therefore, more work. In some cases we agree on a small budget because the project has so many possibilities of being a great one. So, it's a case of finding the right balance."

