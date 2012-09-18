Anime + TIE fighter battle = AMAZING!

This video from Paul Michael Johnson is a must for Star Wars fans

Despite being a work-in-progress, and having no sound when it was originally posted, this piece of fan-produced anime recreating a Star Wars TIE fighter battle is a must for SW fans.

The work of UK-based Paul Michael Johnson - who goes by the YouTube name of otaking77077 and is MightyOtaking at deviantART - this video was originally meant for review/discussion on 4chan, but got picked up by users on Twitter, YouTube and more.

In the version below, sound effects and a score - taken from other Star Wars releases - have been added by YouTube user JPL4185 to provide more atmosphere. We think you'll love it!

Like this? Check out the 20 best 3D movies from 2012... and some for 2013!

Would you like to see an anime series of Star Wars? Tell us in the comments below!