Beautiful Google animation pays tribute to Debussy

Click on the image to see the Google Doodle

The Google Doodle team has released one of their most beautiful creations to date to celebrate the 151st anniversary of the French composer Claude Debussy.

The animated Google Doodle features 'Clair de lune', the third and most famous movement of Debussy's 'Suite bergamasquea', as the soundtrack to a very Parisian riverside scene with the backdrop of a windmill, choreographed streetlights and windows and a background cast of balloons, boats, and bicycles.

The scene ends with the romantic image of two silhouetted strangers in separate boats sharing a red umbrella. What an idyllic way to start your day! Below you can see the early prototype of the scene and the final image, too.

