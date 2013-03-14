DNA explained with an animated flourish

Okay, let's get one thing straight. If educational videos looked this good when we were at school, we think we would have paid far more attention! These three-minute online explainer documentaries from the BBC's Knowledge and Learning are a feast for the eyes - especially this animation explaining the theory of DNA.
Created by Territory Studio, Will Samuel worked as the lead designer and animator on the project. He explains: "We needed to find a graphic style to communicate the beauty and intricacy of DNA. We wanted to create nostalgia; taking the audience back to the days of textbook diagrams and old science documentaries.
"Using the double helix circular theme as a core design we focused on form, movement and colour to create a consistent flow to the animation, drawing on references from nature, illustrating how DNA is the core to everything around us." The Explainer series is designed to intrigue and inform - who knew science could look this good?!
