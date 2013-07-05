Freezing breath comes to life with clever animation

Some of the best music videos have been of the animated kind, so when a new one hits our screens, we're usually pretty excited. This latest music video for UK group Travis has gone one step further and uses freezing breath to animate at sub-zero temperatures.

Directed by London-based creatives Tom Wrigglesworth and Matt Robinson, the video was shot in camera with no post production involved. The temperature was cold enough, so animations were then projected on to each band member's freezing breath.

A simple and effective idea that makes this an animated music video with a quirky difference. Take a look at the band member's faces when they realise the animations for extra fun!

See more inspiring work from Tom and Matt on their website.

What's been your favourite music video of the year? Let us know in the comments box below!