Gory accident makes good in Mute

Mute, created by Dutch studio Job, Joris & Marieke (with music by Happy Camper), has the special distinction of making us laugh while cringing at facial injuries that would be a lot less funny if they were happening to real people. Which is quite cool.

Set in a silent world of cute little animated people born without mouths, Mute starts with a ghastly accident involving a baby and an enormous kitchen knife, which kicks off a chain reaction of self-inflicted injuries as people realise the advantages of having a hole slashed in your face.

As more and more little blob people disfigure themselves in hilariously horrific ways - the silent blob world gradually fills with sound and music as its people discover talking and shouting and singing.

Job, Joris & Marieke specialise in illustration, animation, character design and music. Their work is characterised by cute yet inept characters who usually get wrapped up in all kinds of awkward situations. They’re represented by Jelly London.

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Awe-inspiring flip books

Great examples of doodle art

Seen some amazing animation? Link us up in the comments!