Inspired collage-based webfilm for WWF

In a crowded media landscape, raising awareness of a charity or cause requires some serious creativity. With branding, marketing, character design and more all coming into play, it's important to get the message across whilst not 'overdoing' it. This latest webfilm from WWF is a perfect example of getting the balance right.

To raise awareness of Canadian waters, The Public Assembly's director, designer and animator Hector Herrera has created a grassroots-feel webfilm in the style of a digital collage. "The spot was created using a combination of Victorian woodcut images and digital and hand-rendered elements aimed to attain a tactile and organic look and feel that connected with WWF," she explains.

"The backgrounds were created out of scraps of vintage paper, watercolour swatches, illustrator artwork and some hand rendered images. The characters are a combination of collage and hand drawing. Their clothes where achieved by mapping photographic elements onto a hand rendered body. Then all the characters were rigged for animation in After Effects."

Learn more about the initiative over on WWF.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

What do you think of this webfilm? Let us know in the comments box below!