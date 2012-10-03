ParaNorman speed-painting timelapse video

Laika's stop-motion zombie tale ParaNorman has only been in the cinemas for a few weeks but already has guaranteed cult status. This is partially proved by the excitement being generated among designers and fan-artists around the world, including artist, animator and designer Line.

This great timelapsed speed paint animation shows the creation of Line's piece of fan art, where ParaNorman is seen running from some zombies and the witch that are haunting the town he lives in.

Time elapsed

It took six-and-a-half hours to colour the drawing, not including the concept and black and white illustration stages which took around eight hours, which is condensed to 14 minutes for the video.

The tools used are Photoshop CS6 and a Wacom Intuos 2 for painting, while the video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 and Media Encoder CS6.

The Art and Making of ParaNorman

If you want to know more about the art behind ParaNorman, check out this behind-the-scenes book, The Art and Making of ParaNorman.

As a stop-motion film the level of preparation and detail is mindblowing. Storyboards take centre stage, and there’s lots of behind-the-scenes information. Characters have to be richly expressive and rapid prototyping has revolutionised this sub-genre of film-making. The book is a tantalising glance into a world where seconds of film take thousands of hours of meticulous preparation.

The Art and Making of ParaNorman, written by Jed Alger, is available now priced £25.

