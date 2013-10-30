Animated short sees a dog have its day

London based film house Birdbox Studio are known for their creativity and hilarious take on storytelling and 'Carpark' is no different.

Following 'simple shopping trip that goes horribly wrong' the animated short sees a man taunt a dog that has been left in a car. But the dog soon gets his payback, as the man enters into another car with a less-than-friendly creature.

The comedic timing is perfect, and the character design is a typical example of Birdbox Studio's stellar work. Take some time out, sit back and watch this cute animation.

[via Laughing Squid]

