Surreal Simpsons illustrations will make you eat your shorts

Sam Taylor likes to illustrate the lesser known characters in his awesome series

There's been tonnes of tributes to The Simpsons, including The Simpsons Lego, The Simpsons made entirely in CSS and a fair few Simpsons infographics. The animated family are one of the most iconic in TV history, so it's easy to see why they inspire so much creativity.

Here, Sam Taylor illustrates some of the characters in a wonderfully weird and surreal manner. "I've always drawn the Simpsons, ever since being a kid," explains Taylor. "It's something I do in my downtime between jobs because it's always fun to mess around with the characters; there's so many that I love so it could go on forever.

"I try to not focus on the main characters too much - Bart, Homer, Mr Burns etc. I love the C or D list characters as well, like Sam the Barfly and Duffman. Lenny and Carl too. I love them all." We've never seen the likes of Krusty, Ned Flanders or Milhouse look so great!

