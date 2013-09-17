Topics

Animation brings unethical farming to light

By  

Clever scripting and well-crafted animation makes this thought-provoking commercial for Chipotle a must-see.

A new advertising campaign has to strike a chord with their audience to make any sort of impact at all. This offering from CAA Marketing for Chipotle's latest commercial has done just that and more - highlighting the devastating effects of unethical farming.

The three-minute animation focuses on a scarecrow character, who is seen working in an unethical factory before heading home and picking fresh fruit and vegetables to sell to the masses. Its theatrical stance will produce a lump in almost anyone's throat, thanks to the clever scripting and heart-rending happenings.

The musical accompianment by Fiona Apple only aids the commercial's message, with the Oscar-awarded animation specialists Moonbot studios also lending a hand. You can also download an interactive game for your iPhone and iPad devices as part of the unethical awareness campaign.

Like this? Read these!

Have you come across an inspiring campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more articles

Related articles