Flying high 3D short 'The Cape'

Imagination is more important than knowledge. That's the message the guys at Italian training centre for 3D computer graphics and animation Big Rock wanted to get across with this brilliant new short The Cape. Although we're not sure the film's main character feels that way by the end of the sequence!

Unbelievably, this production-quality animation was taken from concept to final movie in just three weeks. The team comment on the Big Rock website, 'It was a race against time, a race against the computer, render, software...but in the end we completed our little story.'

If you want to know more about The Cape, check out this brilliant making of video:

