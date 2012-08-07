WATCH THIS! 'With My Umbrella' by Takashi Ohashi

Animation can come in many forms, styles and directions. When we stumbled across this Takashi Ohashi creation, its unique, hypnotic approach instantly caught our eye.

Ohashi, a visual music director who has worked with Cokiyu on a number of her music videos, has plenty of experience in the animation world, having previously worked on an array of short motion graphic films since early 2007. His collaboration with Cokiyu started over a year ago, as they began working on music videos for her second album, including this one for "Your Thorn".

Watch this! Your Thorn music video:

The singer has an impressive portfolio herself. Her first album, 'Mirror Flake', was released in 2007 on the Tokyo-based label flau, and her work was selected at both the Beijing ICMC (International Computer Music Conference) in 1999 and the 2003 ICMC in Sweden.

Takashi has also created a 'With My Umbrella' Tumblr blog, which features dozens of animated gifs!

Have you seen any inspiring animations lately? Let us know your suggestions in the comments box below!