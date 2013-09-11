App of the day: Loop

Inspired by the work of its founder and creative director Matt Pyke, design studio Universal Everything created Loop, a drawing app that allows you to easily created short, hand-drawn animation and share them via email, Tumblr and in the Loop gallery.

Known for his love of pen and paper, Pyke has always used sketching as a communication tool to visualise his ideas. And it's this idea that the team have implemented in Loop, including tools that make the process of creating animations fast and engaging.

The app allows you to do frame by frame drawings, trace over video frames and much more. It also comes with a selection of pen widths in blue, black and red. Final animations are generated as animated gifs at 320px x 180px resolution.

Key info

Works with: iPad

iPad Price: $0.99/£0.69

$0.99/£0.69 Developer: Universal Everything Ltd

Universal Everything Ltd Version: 1.4

1.4 App size: 5.4MB

