App of the day: Pixlr Touch Up

Online photo editor Pixlr recently collaborated with Google and makers of 3ds Max and Maya, Autodesk, to create this new, next-generation photo app Pixlr Touch Up. Available now for Chrome OS and Windows Chrome users, it does something unqiue to Pixlr - allows users to edit photos both on and offline.

Key functionality includes:

Online/offline capability: Pixlr Touch Up enables users to edit their photos even when they’re on or off the grid.

Plug-free: It’s a lightweight, always-on and auto-updating, browser-based app.

Seamless Integration: Pixlr Touch Up integrates Google Drive directly into the app. This provides users with a safe, free and effective way to save their work.

Magic touch-up features removes unwanted subjects and blends your background with the click of a button

The Pixlr team comment on their blog: "If you’re looking for a smart app to quickly get your photos just the way you want, you should give Pixlr Touch Up a try. If you use Google Drive, this is going to be an indispensable tool. If you are a Windows user who also uses Chrome, this is the offline photo editor you’ve been waiting for, and if you’ve got a Chromebook, this is right up your alley."

Key info

Works with: Chrome

Chrome Price: Free

Free Developer: Autodesk

Autodesk Version: 1.0.2

1.0.2 App size: 4.41MB

Have you seen any cool apps recently? Let us know in the comments!