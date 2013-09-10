App of the day: Pixlr Touch Up

Online photo editor Pixlr recently collaborated with Google and makers of 3ds Max and Maya, Autodesk, to create this new, next-generation photo app Pixlr Touch Up. Available now for Chrome OS and Windows Chrome users, it does something unqiue to Pixlr - allows users to edit photos both on and offline.
Key functionality includes:
- Online/offline capability: Pixlr Touch Up enables users to edit their photos even when they’re on or off the grid.
- Plug-free: It’s a lightweight, always-on and auto-updating, browser-based app.
- Seamless Integration: Pixlr Touch Up integrates Google Drive directly into the app. This provides users with a safe, free and effective way to save their work.
- Magic touch-up features removes unwanted subjects and blends your background with the click of a button
The Pixlr team comment on their blog: "If you’re looking for a smart app to quickly get your photos just the way you want, you should give Pixlr Touch Up a try. If you use Google Drive, this is going to be an indispensable tool. If you are a Windows user who also uses Chrome, this is the offline photo editor you’ve been waiting for, and if you’ve got a Chromebook, this is right up your alley."
Key info
- Works with: Chrome
- Price: Free
- Developer: Autodesk
- Version: 1.0.2
- App size: 4.41MB
