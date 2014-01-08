Find out how the universe works with this entertaining app

The universe, eh? What's that all about? If you've ever wondered how it all works but found all the available literature a little too impenetrable and those Brian Cox programs a shade too heavy on the gazing wistfully at the sky stuff, here's Snapshots of the Universe, an app that makes it a bit easier to get your head around some of the more difficult aspects of cosmology.

It's based on the work and writings of Stephen Hawking (but don't let that put you off if you've ever attempted to read A Brief History of Time), and it explains eight of the principles that control the universe through some simple experiments.

So if you're having trouble getting your head round the bonkers notion that time doesn't work the same everywhere in the universe, you can have a play with the Twins Paradox and see what happens if one twin goes off on a trip to space at a percentage of light speed while the other stays home. And if you still don't get why the twin who stays home ages a lot more than the one who gets to go on a rocket, the app includes detailed explanations of the science behind it all.

Presented in a delightful cut-out style - we love the little cartoon Stephen Hawking - Snapshots of the Universe is really cleverly pitched to appeal to children and adults alike. The experiments are a great way to get a handle on some quite tricky concepts - we particularly enjoyed the one where you have to build a solar system and put a set of planets in orbit around the sun so that they don't crash into each other – and once you've grasped the basics, the more in-depth explanatory text will help you understand what's going on more fully.

Key info

Works with: iPad

iPad Price: $4.99/£2.99

$4.99/£2.99 Developer: Random House Digital

Random House Digital Version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 435MB

435MB Age rating: 9+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Useful mind mapping tools for designers

How to make an app: try these great tutorials

Seen a great app? Tell us about it in the comments!